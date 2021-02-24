Spring break job fair goes virtual

Carrefour jeunesse-emploi de l’Ouest-de-l’Île and Lachine announced at the beginning of February that its annual ‘Spring Break Job Fair’ to be held on Thursday, March 4 from 1 to 5 pm which will be completely virtual.
For over 20 years, Carrefour jeunesse-emploi has been an involved member and actively supported young adults, age 16 to 35, with their employment, educational and social goals. The group’s wide range of free and bilingual services are available for everyone, regardless of economic or social situation.
This year, our youth, our community and our local businesses need support more than ever before. The event will be a great opportunity for young people to meet various employers who will do virtual interviews with candidates. There will be various employment opportunities such as student and summer jobs, in addition to part-time and full-time positions.
As well, the event will be a great opportunity for parents, community members and local partners to learn more about the organizations and all of the many youth services it provide to the West Island and Lachine. A small raffle will also be held for all youth who attend the event with the chance to win some great prizes.
In the days leading up to the event, the group’s employment counselors will be offering several free, bilingual workshops to help applicants prepare their resumes, interview, and develop job search strategies. These will take place online on March 1, 2 and 3 beginning at 10:30 a.m. each day.
For more information, visit https://www.cjeoieng.org
— CJE de l’Ouest-de-l’Île
