Spice Island Cultural Festival returns to Little Burgundy’s Parc Vinet July 8-10

This weekend, from July 8 to 10, the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec (SICDAQ) will celebrate the music, food, and culture of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique at the fifth annual Spice Island Cultural Festival. The festival takes place at Parc Vinet in Little Burgundy — behind the Joe Beef restaurants — with the main events planned outdoors for Saturday, July 9 throughout the afternoon and evening. This year’s festival theme is Grenada: A Culinary Delight! And during the three-day festival, back from a two-year hiatus, visitors will experience the flavours of Grenadian cuisine through a variety of events.
Straight from Grenada, the festival will welcome special culinary guest Chef Belinda Bishop (Flavours of Grenada) who will join Chef Lennox Antoine of Island Flava Restaurant (Ottawa), Greenz Restaurant Chef Leon Charles (Montreal) and Executive Chef Anthony Mair, President of the Grenada Culinary Network (Toronto). Executive chefs and home cooks from the diaspora will also present live demonstrations and showcase their cuisine at various vendors’ kiosks.
The closing ceremony on Sunday, July 10 will be filled with live music, dancing and celebrating the culinary milestone with an outdoor Oil Down Cook-Off by visiting chefs, held at Greenz Restaurant in Lachine. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite or at the restaurant.
“It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate with this vibrant community in-person once again,” said SICDAQ vice-president and spokesperson Gemma Raeburn-Baynes, who also founded the original Taste of the Caribbean festival. “We are bringing together some of the most talented island chefs in the region for this special celebration, three years in the making. It’s time to lime together again.”
Live performances from Calypso and Soca Artists from Grenada will also join the festivities. Guests include King Scholar (Grenada), Kenny C (Canada), Jab Jab Orchestra (Montreal), Montreal Rhythm Makers, West Can Dancers (Montreal), Caribbean Voices (Montreal), Spice Island Kids (Montreal), a fashion presentation from Spicechick & Mad Fashions (Montreal) and much more.
On Saturday, July 9, the festival will reach new heights with high-flying performances from Montréal Complètement Cirque, with astonishing aerial performances by some of the most talented circus performers in the city, all surrounding a 50-foot steel statue meant to help bring people together to celebrate arts and culture.
