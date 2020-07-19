Sikh Community of Montreal donation to the Montréal Sacré-Cœur Hospital Foundation bears fruit

Thanks to a donation from the Sikh Community of Montreal to the Montréal Sacré-Cœur Hospital Foundation, it is possible to purchase a high-performance air filtration unit for the ENT and Cervical-Facial Surgery Department of the Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur- de-Montréal.
The nose is the facial bone most often fractured, and it is also the area of the body most often affected by skin cancer, which is the most common cancer. The ENT team at the NIM CIUSSS has cutting-edge expertise in the treatment of nasal trauma and skin cancers of the nose and face. However, because the nose is part of the respiratory tract, surgery at this level is highly aerosolized and is at high risk of contaminating health care workers with COVID-19.
“The air filtration equipment that was generously donated by the Sikh Community of Montreal can be positioned between the patient and the surgeon during these high-risk procedures, thereby reducing aerosolization and the risk to health care workers. This will allow us to continue to provide the best trauma and nasal cancer care while being safe for the health care team,” explained Dr. Sami P. Moubayed.
“Community service is at the heart of Sikh values. Since the beginning of the pandemic, many community members have taken the initiative to work with local hospitals and support them through this difficult time. Since this spring, the community has raised significant funds to achieve this goal. We are delighted to be able to contribute today with a $6,500 donation to the Montreal Sacré-Cœur Hospital Foundation, which will be used to provide equipment that will facilitate their work during this pandemic. The Sikh community is proud to be able to continue to fully contribute to the local community,” added Mr. Taran Singh, spokesperson for the Sikh Community of Montreal.
“This pandemic has allowed us to build bridges with groups of individuals and organizations that have mobilized to respond to new needs. The Sikh Community of Montreal is one of these groups with a commendable mission and they have positioned themselves to support our benevolent experts, our guardian angels of the health network. We thank them on behalf of all the patients and caregivers who will feel safer thanks to this new device,” said Paul Bergeron, President and CEO of the Foundation.
"I am proud to join friends from Montreal's Sikh community to mark a donation of key medical equipment to l'Hôpital Sacré-Coeur. This generous gift is a yet another manifestation of the Sikh spirit of sharing with the broader community, in this case to meet the needs of our healthcare system, so vital to the wellbeing of all Quebecers," said Mr. Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis.
“As an elected official for the City of Montreal for nearly 10 years, but for even longer as a friend of the Sikh community, I often had the opportunity to witness the extraordinary spirit of solidarity of the great Montreal Sikh family. Fundraising and charity work have been no exception during this pandemic that has afflicted everyone in Montreal. I can only be proud of you, dear friends, for the generous donation you are making to the Foundation of the Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur-de-Montréal,” said Mr. Francesco Miele, City Councillor for the borough of Saint- Laurent.
The Montreal Sikh Community is a group of Sikh individuals, associations and organizations, as well as Gurudwaras in the Montreal metropolitan area.
— Sikh Community of Montreal
— Montréal Sacré-Cœur Hospital Foundation
— AB
