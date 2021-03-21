Shaare Zion and Summit School form Passover Flowers Partnership: March 22-24

In an effort to try and address the physical, mental and emotional fatigue that the congregation has been experiencing over the past year, Shaare Zion Congregation has teamed up with Summit School’s TECC program, to deliver 760 bouquets of flowers to the community before Passover.
Founded in 1963, Summit School provides a supportive special education environment that meets each student’s needs and fosters learning, personal growth, well-being and independence.
Summit Flora is a work-oriented training program for students between the age of 16 and 21. Its primary objective is to provide an environment where students can develop problem solving, fine motor, and social skills through a creative and hands on approach.
This is not a fundraising program, but rather an opportunity to provide critical job-training experience to their students. Each order provides Summit students with the opportunity to practice their skills and gain valuable working experience that will hopefully increase the likelihood of future employment.
Should any funds be raised through the flora program initiatives, they are either re-distributed to the students or applied directly back into the program.
Shaare Zion Congregation ensures the perpetuation of egalitarian Jewish worship and prayer, Jewish Community, education and family life within the precepts of Conservative Judaism and in the traditional role of the synagogue. Their mandate is to develop a congregational responsibility to the greater community in which they serve while creating an atmosphere of extended family for all our members.
“Passover is such a happy time of the year for my family. When I realized I was able to help make this connection, I jumped at the opportunity to Volunteer and share some beauty this holiday season,” said Alissa Anzarut, the volunteer who came up with this idea and helped make everything possible.
“My sister went to Summit years ago,” said Cantor Adam Stotland of Shaare Zion. “To be able to partner with these incredible students on such a beautiful project to connect with our congregation is meaningful to me on so many levels.”
“This was an absolutely phenomenal experience for the students,” said Summit staff member Vicky Surplice, who runs the Floral Program.
“Most importantly though, the beautiful creations they assemble serve as a source of positivity and inspiration as everyone heads into another virtual holiday,” added Miriam Bensimon, executive director of Shaare Zion.
“We envision a future where our students become engaged members of their community, having acquired the skills and confidence that lead to a fulfilling life,” said Stu Guttman, Director of Development at Summit School. “Partnered programs like this really gives them the opportunity to show their skills and shine.”
Students will be assembling the floral arrangement on Monday, March 22 and Tuesday March 23 at Summit’s downtown TECC campus. The deliveries will take pace on Tuesday and Wednesday to the congregation.
If you would like to learn more about Summit Flora program or order flowers, contact Vicky at vsurplice@summit-school.com
