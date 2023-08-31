Second annual Dragon Boat Race raises more than $111,000 for the LGH oncology department

The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation’s Second annual Dragon Boat Race, which took place on Saturday, Aug. 26, raised more than $111,000 for the hospital’s oncology clinic.
Last year’s inaugural event saw four teams compete and raised over $40,000. This year, the event hosted 10 teams and over 200 participants. The funds raised will enable the launch of a massage therapy program for the over 4,400 oncology patients who receive treatment at the LGH. Massage therapy interventions are used to alleviate the symptoms and side effects of treatment and to meet the psychosocial needs of people with cancer.
“To have more than doubled our participation and our fundraising in only our second year is a tremendous achievement,” stated Nathalie Kamel, managing director of the LGHF. “Many people have been touched by cancer, either through their own experience or a loved one’s. And we are proud to be able to host such a fun event to increase awareness and support our Oncology team. The team building and camaraderie we witnessed were inspirational, and we look forward to seeing even more people participate next year. We want to thank our corporate teams JFL/Harbourvest and Strathmore, as well as all our participants, donors, volunteers and supporters of the event.”
— Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation
