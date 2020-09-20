Saint-Laurent Pays Tribute to Patients and Health Care Workers

To mark World Patient Safety Day, Saint-Laurent Borough Hall was lit up in orange the evening of Thursday, September 17 to show respect and recognition for all health care workers. The objective was also to raise awareness of the importance of health care workers' safety and its importance for patient safety, particularly in preparing for a second wave of the pandemic.
"The current increases in COVID-19 cases in Montréal and throughout Québec show that now is not the time to let our guard down,” said Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent in a September 18 press release. “It also reminds us of the worst of last spring's crisis. This pandemic is placing an unprecedented burden on worldwide health care systems that can't function without health care workers. We absolutely wanted to associate Saint-Laurent with this World Patient Safety Day to appropriately recognize the dedication and efforts of health care workers and medical staff in the present fight against COVID-19. We can never thank our guardian angels enough."
Since 2019, the World Health Organization — of which Canada is a member — has established September 17 as World Patient Safety Day. The colour orange, pantone 166, is the colour of Saint-Laurent's tree of life, the municipality's official emblem since 1976.
As early as July 10, Saint-Laurent had already highlighted the outstanding contribution of essential services by projecting the video "Together, the Messengers of Hope" on the walls of the territory's emblematic sites.
