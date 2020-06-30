Saint-Laurent making it easier to shop and dine outdoors on Boulevard Décarie

To help merchants get through the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to support them in reopening their businesses, Saint-Laurent is making it easier for the merchants forming part of the Société de Développement Commercial du boulevard Décarie (also known as Quartier D) to set up outdoor merchandising displays and commercial terraces. These new measures will be in place all summer long for the private property of the territory covered by Quartier D.
Temporary commercial terraces and outdoor displays so authorized may not encroach on public property without first obtaining a permit for temporary occupation of public property. These outdoor installations must also comply with public health guidelines and, in particular, with the physical distancing requirements.
"Given the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation of the merchants on Boulevard Décarie is critical, stated Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent. “It was urgent to take action in the context of the gradual deconfinement that is currently taking place. That is what we are doing by temporarily modifying our bylaws and thereby easing the procedure-related requirements faced by the merchants concerned in order to facilitate access to commercial terraces and outdoor displays. We had already developed Boulevard Décarie with wide sidewalks. This will not only allow the merchants on this artery to relaunch their activities, but will also offer our residents a nice, safe option in the sun this summer, while encouraging local shopping."
The simplified process for setting up commercial terraces and outdoor displays will be permitted between July 1 and November 1, 2020. For outdoor displays, it will only be for selling fruit, vegetables and flowers.
Interested merchants will no longer need to obtain a certificate of authorization, nor apply to the Urban Planning Advisory Committee. This process is valid only for the summer period until November 1, 2020 and will not grant any acquired rights for the future.
However, all outdoor installations on Boulevard Décarie will have to comply with the public health guidelines, including the physical distancing requirements. They will also be able to benefit from the less restrictive terms and conditions for terrace permits issued by the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux.
Saint-Laurent's Administration will soon be submitting a letter of agreement to Quartier D to then receive instructions concerning the aesthetic standards and orientations to be respected for the installation of their new commercial terraces and outdoor displays..
— Borough of Saint-Laurent
— AB
