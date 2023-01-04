Rotary Club of Montreal West and NDG recognizes long-standing volunteer

On Christmas Day, Paul Shubin and a team of volunteers once again put on the NDG Christmas Turkey Dinner for NDG residents, individuals and families in need. This 28th edition of the event was held again held at Saint Ignatius Church (4455 West Broadway St.) and as always served close to 1,200 people.
Over the years, Shubin has not only assembled a team of volunteer meal preparers and servers, but he has recruited more than 60 volunteer cooks across NDG who, every Christmas, purchase and prepare a turkey — sometimes two — and deliver their birds to the church on Christmas Eve. Volunteers also prepare the Christmas desserts.
This year, the Rotary Club of Montreal West and NDG decided that it was high time they recognized Shubin’s achievement and contribution to the community and the Club’s President, Guilianna Pendenza, presented Shubin with Rotary International’s Paul Harris Award, which recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to their communities as well as to peace and fellowship at national and international levels.
Shubin, with typical modesty, insisted that the award also recognized the invaluable help of all the volunteers, without whom the event could never take place.
— Rotary Club of Montreal West and NDG
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.