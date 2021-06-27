Rotary Club of Montreal-Lakeshore steps up for the West Island Women’s Shelter

On Friday, May 28, the Rotary Club of Montreal-Lakeshore organized an on-line 'casino night' to raise funds during the pandemic. About seventy players participated in a ‘two-tier poker tournament’, with the winner receiving an Apple MacBook.
The fundraiser was in aid of the West Island Women’s Shelter and on June 11 a cheque for $ 5,000 was presented to a representative of the organization, Catina Sicoli (left) by Rotarian Brenda Scalzo. One of the more unpleasant results of the pandemic and the restrictions needed to control its spread, has, unfortunately, been an increase in domestic violence.
The Rotary Club of Montreal-Lakeshore has helped fund local causes for the past 60 years, as well as various international water and sanitation projects. The casino night was created as a means of raising funds safely during the COVID-19.
— Rotary Club of Montreal-Lakeshore
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.