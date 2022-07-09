Rotary Club of Montreal-Lakeshore celebrates appointment of new Rotary International president

At a meeting of the Rotary Club of Montreal-Lakeshore on Monday, July 4, the members celebrated the appointment of Jennifer E. Jones — effective July 1 — as the new president of Rotary International, and the first woman president in the organization’s history. And Jones is a Canadian at that.
With more than 1.2 million members, Rotary is the world’s largest volunteer organization and works on local community projects and Third World projects, such as potable water wells, education, medical help, and more. As well, together with the World Health Organization (WHO) and others, Rotary International works toward the total eradication of polio worldwide.
A member of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland, Ontario, Jones is founder and president of Media Street Productions Inc., an award-winning media company in Windsor. She was chair of the board of governors of the University of Windsor and chair of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce. She has been recognized for her service with the YMCA Peace Medallion, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, and Wayne State University’s Peacemaker of the Year Award, a first for a Canadian. Jones holds a Doctor of Laws (LL.D.).
A current Rotary Foundation trustee, Jones has been a Rotary member since 1997 and has served Rotary as RI vice president, director, training leader, committee chair, moderator, and district governor. She played a lead role in Rotary’s rebranding effort by serving as chair of the Strengthening Rotary’s Advisory Group. She is the co-chair of the End Polio Now Countdown to History Campaign Committee, which aims to raise $150 million for polio eradication efforts.
Montreal-Lakeshore Rotary Club was founded in 1961 and supports both the West Island community and international projects. In addition to direct involvement with local charities, it organizes fundraising events such as charity auctions and its extremely popular Oyster Party.
A recent Casino Night, organized and run entirely online, enabled the Montreal-Lakeshore Rotary Club to donate $5,000 to the West Island Women’s Shelter.
Rotary values diversity and we welcome people of all backgrounds, regardless of their age, ethnicity, abilities, religion, socioeconomic status, and gender. The club meets weekly at a local hotel.
For more information, visit https://rotarymontreallakeshore.com/
— Rotary Club of Montreal-Lakeshore
— A. Bonaparte
