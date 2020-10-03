Beginning September 28 until November 8, Renaissance will be holding its big fall donation campaign, an annual event that encourages the population to responsibly dispose of items they no longer need and that could be used by others.
Renaissance is a non-profit organization whose mission is to facilitate the social and professional integration of people experiencing difficulty entering the workforce, while enlisting a commitment to take steps to protect the environment.
The current context is creating an increased demand for job search assistance programs and for affordable clothing and household goods. An increase in donations will allow Renaissance to expand its mission and help more people. The organization expects to host 100,000 donors, a 10 per cent increase over last fall.
"More than an act of generosity, donating is also an ecological gesture as the goods received are diverted from landfills," says Éric St-Arnaud, Renaissance’s General Manager. "In fact, we estimate that 100,000 donations represent 1.5 million kg worth of goods.”
St-Arnaud also points out that donating is an accessible act. "We all have clothes we no longer wear, objects we no longer use ... This campaign is the occasion to put them to good use by helping us create local employment.”
To locate the donation centres, visit renaissancequebec.ca
— Renaissance Quebec
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.