Renaissance donation centers will be closed between Dec. 25 and Jan. 10

From December 25 to January 10, the 52 Renaissance donations centers will be closed and will no longer be able to accept donations from the community. This measure is part of the 18-day lockdown of non-essential businesses announced earlier this week. Renaissance is asking its generous donors to save their donations for the reopening scheduled for January 11, 2021.
“Donations left in front of our doors are exposed to the weather or soiled and are no longer reusable. Unfortunately, we have to throw them away,” says Éric St-Arnaud, Executive Director of Renaissance. “It’s important to keep clothes, toys and household items at home until the reopening” he says.
Donations will be essential for recovery
During the temporary closure, Renaissance’s social mission continues as it is an essential service. Moreover, Renaissance expects an increased demand for its employment assistance and socio-professional integration services due to the announced economic slowdown. It is therefore called upon the patience of donors; donations will be essential to the revival of its economic activity in January. This exemplary concern, already demonstrated in the past, will help Renaissance continue to help thousands of people each year return to the job market.
Created in 1994, Renaissance is a non-profit organization whose mission is to facilitate the social and professional integration of people experiencing difficulty entering the workforce, while enlisting a commitment to take steps to protect the environment.
— Renaissance
— AB
