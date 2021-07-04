Randstad delivers volunteer support to Moisson Montreal

In collaboration with Volunteer West Island’s Corporate Volunteer Recruitment program, two teams of employee-volunteers from Randstad Canada went to Moisson Montréal to lend a hand.
Moisson Montréal is the largest food bank in Canada and provides important support to other food banks, non-profit community groups, and clients who depend on this crucial assistance. Throughout the pandemic, this community organization has continue to provide essential services to their clients, often with the help of individual and corporate volunteers, all the while respecting hygiene regulations to protect clients, volunteers, and staff.
Reaching out despite the pandemic, making a difference in the community, two teams of Randstad volunteers, headed by Meriem Ghoul and Eva Jura, were warmly welcomed by Laurent Bergeron, Volunteering Activities Coordinator of Moisson Montréal.
“I had the pleasure of spending a very pleasant day volunteering with my colleagues (Stéphanie Desgagnés, Grégory Milhau, Loukman Badirou, and Hansel Romero at Moisson Montréal,” stated Ghoul. “I would like to thank Randstad for the numerous opportunities they offer us to contribute to our community and a big thank you to the entire team of Moisson Montréal for their very warm welcome and the nice souvenir.”
Such assistance from corporate volunteers makes a great difference to community organizations that are maintaining the crucial services they provide to their clients. They could not do this without the assistance of volunteers.
— Volunteer West Island
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.