Pointe-Claire’s Stewart Hall Cultural Centre kicks off its Park series on July 26

The Stewart Hall Cultural Centre recently announced the dates of free outdoor concerts and performances that will be held during the Summer Evenings in the Park Festival as well as a special entertainment lineup called Summer Beats in the Parks. The last concert is scheduled for August 16.
Wednesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Latin jazz with Rodrigo Simoes, part of the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park Festival. At Stewart Park, east of Bathurst Ave. on chemin du Bord-du-Lac – Lakeshore in Pointe-Claire. Free of charge, but you can rent a chair for only $2 in support of the Friends of Stewart Hall.
Latin guitar, Afro-Brazilian grooves and jazz fusion. From samba to baião via conga, Simoes enjoys making compositions with the styles of Brazilian popular music, which gives new inspired grooves. Simoes is an outstanding guitarist who ignites jazz by combining it with Brazilian rhythms, such as maracatú, forró or samba to create a contemporary jazz.
With Rodgrigo Simoes, guitar; Mark Nelson, percussion; Carl Mayotte, bass; Jean-Pierre Zanella, saxophone; Bianca Rocha, vocals; Elli Miller Maboungou, congas
For info, contact the receptionist at 514-630-1220, ext. 1774.
Thursday July 27 at 6 p.m.
Picnic and circus show for the family with L’escale Cirque, part of Summer Beats in the Parks. At Valois Park in Pointe-Claire. Free of charge. The show starts at 6:40 p.m. Bring your chair. Cancelled in case of rain.
An impressive family circus: a captain, his deckhand and their two talented shipmates will present juggling acts and aerial silk acrobatics. Fun for all. Presented by les Productions 3.2.1. Cirque
For info, contact the receptionist at 514-630-1220, ext. 1774.
Wednesday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m.
World jazz. With Masmoudi Quartet: Eternal Cities. Part of the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park Festival. At Stewart Park in Pointe-Claire. Free of charge, but you can rent a chair for only $2 in support of the Friends of Stewart Hall.
The Masmoudi Quartet, created by Tunisian oud player Mohamed Masmoudi, is a Montreal-based group composed of four musicians of diverse backgrounds. Masmoudi’s path has been forged by a rich variety of influences, such as classical, jazz and world music – especially of the Middle East. Together, the four musicians create beautifully written arrangements and stunning improvisations. The Eastern sounds of the oud are adorned with those of classical, jazz and Eastern Europe via the piano, double bass, and clarinet.
With Mohamed Masmoudi, musical direction, oud; Gabriel Paquin-Buki, clarinet; Guillaume Martineau, piano; and Remi-Jean Leblanc, double bass.
For info, contact the receptionist at 514-630-1220, ext. 1774.
Friday, August 4 at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Martial arts and Brazilian percussions performance with Capoeira Brasileira Montréal, part of Summer Beats in the Parks. At Edgewater Park, east of Bathurst Ave. on chemin du Bord-du-Lac – Lakeshore in Pointe-Claire. Free of charge.
Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art. It differs from other martial arts by its playful and often acrobatic side. Accompanied by percussionists, attendees can admire the performances by the “capoeiristas” from the Brazilian Martial Arts and Cultural Centre of Montreal.
With Mestre Peninha and his team.
For info, contact the receptionist at 514-630-1220, ext. 1774.
Wednesday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m.
World music with Yordan Martinez & The Cuban Martinez Show: Musica Cubana. Part of the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park Festival. At Stewart Park in Pointe-Claire. Free of charge, but you can rent a chair for only $2 in support of the Friends of Stewart Hall.
Composed of Montreal and Cuban musicians and led by Yordan Martinez, the band presents an authentic and festive Latin music show with a Cuban atmosphere by playing its greatest past and contemporary hits, as well as other Latin hits. With its energy and charisma on stage, TCMS will entice the audience to dance, sing, and travel to the rhythm of salsas, timbas, cha-cha-chas, bachatas, and merengues. Active on the Montreal music scene since 2008, their show is a must-see.
With Yordan Martinez, trombone; Katy Aguilera, vocals; Alexander Rodriguez, bass; Dimitri Fabien, piano; Edward Maldonado, Harold Salazar, and Samuel Therrien, percussions.
For info, contact the receptionist at 514-630-1220, ext. 1774.
Wednesday, August 16 at 7:30 p.m.
An evening of blues with the Blues Legends. Part of the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park Festival. At Stewart Park in Pointe-Claire. Free of charge, but you can rent a chair for only $2 in support of the Friends of Stewart Hall.
Blues Legends is made up of Jim Zeller, Carl Tremblay, Jimmy James and friends. A blues show in the purest of traditions. These three artists have paved the way for the blues in Quebec, evolving in the circuit for several decades and this, in the biggest blues festivals in Quebec, Ontario and even as far as New Brunswick.
With Jim Zeller, vocals, harmonica; Carl Tremblay, vocals, harmonica; Jimmy James, guitar; Bernard “Bongo” Deslauriers, drums; Marc Deschenes, bass; and Bella Godmer, backup vocals.
For info, contact the receptionist at 514-630-1220, ext. 1774, or visit www.pointe-claire.ca.
Pointe-Claire Cultural Centre, Stewart Hall, 176, chemin du Bord-du-Lac ̶ Lakeshore, Pointe-Claire (Québec)
— Pointe-Claire Cultural Centre
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.