The Quebec government recently announced the gradual resumption of activities under the COVID-19-related pause, including the reopening of public pools and playgrounds. While this permission was granted to all cities in the province, the cities themselves are individually responsible for creating and enforcing the rules associated with these reopenings.
The City of Beaconsfield told The Suburban that they are trying to make every resident responsible for respecting COVID-19 measures, and that means bringing their own drinks in lieu of using water fountains in parks as well as keeping a distance of three metres, washing their hands before and after visiting playgrounds, coughing into their elbows, and wearing masks when in the presence of others.
Beaconsfield pools are currently run by an independent non-profit organization, and the city said the association is carefully analyzing its options to see if they’re going to resume this summer.
Marie-Odile Pinet, who works in Communications for Ville de Pointe-Claire, also said that they will “closely examine the situation and make the best decision in regards of our citizen’s health and safety.”
However, some local parents are not in favour of these reopenings and don’t plan on visiting local pools and playgrounds anytime soon. Ryan Getty of Notre-Dame-de-l’île-Perrot is the dad of three (ages 11, 9 and 4), and adamantly said he would not be allowing his kids to play on structures at parks or swim at community pools.
“I just don’t feel like they are being properly cleaned in response to this virus, and parents aren’t going to be following social distancing rules enough,” he said. “Other moms and dads might be okay taking the risk, but I’m not.”
Getty feels as though cities could be doing a lot more in light of the pandemic to amp up the safety of its residents when it comes to local recreational activities, such as replacinAg water fountains with hand-washing stations. And he and his wife have worked diligently to educate their children on proper hygiene and minimizing risk when out in public places.
“We wear masks and wash our hands before and after going somewhere, and they know to keep their hands in their pockets and not go to the shelves touching everything,” he explained. “I was surprised how well my kids follow the rules, especially my youngest – she knows and realizes what we need to do to protect ourselves. All my kids do. And everyone else needs to realize it, too.”
