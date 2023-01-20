Pierrefonds-Roxboro’s Winter-Spring cultural program aimed at a diverse audience

There is much to appreciate in the series of shows, activities and conferences that will be presented in Pierrefonds-Roxboro as part of the borough’s new programming of events and library activities.
Ten concerts and live performances are on the cultural calendar, including classical music, jazz and French songs, as well as world music, flamenco nuevo and baroque music. In addition, the famous Family Outings feature musical performances, theatre and clown shows.
The first event of the Winter and Spring 2023 Cultural Program takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 pm when the the Orchestre Métropolitain performs at the Sainte-Suzanne Church, 9501 Gouin Blvd. W. in Pierrefonds. Flutist Emmanuel Pahud will perform Dalbavie's Flute Concerto, accompanied by the orchestra under the direction of guest conductor Victorien Vanoosten. Visit the online box office or call 514 702-1812 to reserve your tickets for as little as $17.
The Pierrefonds and William-G.-Boll libraries will hold a series of activities that will appeal to residents of all ages. They include tory time for the little ones, reading club, board game workshops, Makerspace, and Pierrefonds-Roxboro Movie Club. Overall, a hundred or so events have been carefully concocted for young and old. Visit the Winter and Spring Library Program to reserve your seats for free activities.
And during Spring Break, from February 27 to March 10, children aged 5 to 12 can enjoy a wide range of free activities, like crafts, movies, story time, cooking workshops, puppets and much more.
“Aimed at an audience as diverse as the mosaic that makes up our borough, this latest culture and library program will take us on a journey from one artistic border to another, to the rhythm of shows, performances, meetings and interactive and participatory activities,” stated Dimitrios (Jim) Beis, mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro. “From 0 to 110 years old, there’s something for everyone. That's what our program offers every season."
The complete winter-spring program of Pierrefonds-Roxboro's culture and libraries is available online on the borough's website.
- Pierrefonds Library, 13555 Pierrefonds Blvd. in Pierrefonds
- William G. Boll Library, 110, rue Cartier in Roxboro
- Pierrefonds cultural centre 13850, Gouin Blvd. W. in Pierrefonds
- Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough hall, 13665 Pierrefonds Blvd. In Pierrefonds
— Pierrefonds-Roxboro
— A. Bonaparte
