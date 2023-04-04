With Canadian pins on their sweaters and flags on the table, over 150 newly-arrived Canadians were introduced to the wonders of winter and the joys of skiing. OuiCanSki, an organization dedicated to helping newcomers feel at home in their new country, has taught immigrants and refugees from 23 countries how to feel more “Canadian.”
The program was halted in March of 2020, but this year was able to return with one day of cross-country and another of alpine.
In February, in conjunction with Ometz, 60 Ukrainian war refugees made their way to Camping St. Agathe in the Laurentians. Thanks to the generosity of Auclair Sports, every OuiCanSki day starts with all participants getting a pair of mittens or gloves to keep hands warm. Greeting the refugees that day, as a special visit, was Kim Lamarre, the 2014 Sochi Olympic bronze medalist in slopestyle. After taking photos with Lamarre and her medal, the group was split between snowshoers and skiers. Some of the participants, who had never seen a snowshoe before, were enchanted by the floating sensation of walking atop snow. Others became giddy from learning to glide along the trails in the forest.
Recently, Ometz and OuiCanSki were at it again. With buses supplied by the Association des Stations de Ski du Quebec and made affordable by their Pour la Première Fois program, 85 more new arrivals tried alpine skiing and learned how to pizza and French fry their way down Ski Montcalm in Rawdon.
“Most immigrants and refugees to Canada see winter as something they need to endure. They come to Canada and there is so much on their mind. They are just trying to survive. It never occurs to them they can get out of the city and enjoy the mountains and the fresh air. It never occurs to them winter and snow can be fun. They don’t think it is for them. This program gives them a whole new perspective,” said Kate Oursegova, Ometz program coordinator.
The new perspective that was morning meant either a ski or snowboard lesson given by Ski Montcalm’s incredible instructors. And, after two hours, almost everyone could make it up and down the magic carpet by themselves.
The next step of their Quebec integration? Tasting poutine. It was a culinary hit! Culture consumed; everyone headed back up the hill to perfect their newfound skills. Together with volunteers and instructors, the newbies began strutting their expertise for all to see. By 4 p.m., their transformation to full-fledged local was solidified by a celebratory shot of maple syrup and some Félix & Norton cookies.
“It was such an amazing day. I was surprised by how much I enjoyed being in the outdoors. I didn’t think skiing was something meant for us… I loved how so many people were helpful and friendly… I am really grateful for the warm gloves; they will help me do something like this again… And by the way, I loved the poutine and those cookies,” said Tihon Petanov, a recent arrival from Ukraine.
Next year, OuiCanSki will do it again. If you work with an organization that would like to get involved, contact ouicanski@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.