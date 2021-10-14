Opération Nez Rouge is Back on the Road in 2021

Opération Nez Rouge (Operation Red Nose) announced in an October 13 release that its safe ride service will be back for the holiday season. Approximately 30 local organizations will be offering the service in the province of Quebec, from November 26 to December 31, 2021.
Each local organization made the decision to offer the safe ride service, per their situation and capacity to comply with the current sanitary requirements. Details will be presented when the campaign officially launches on November 2. Until then, Opération Nez Rouge will closely follow the situation as it evolves, and will comply with required sanitary measures during the campaign.
“2021 marks the return of Opération Nez Rouge on the road with a safe ride campaign that will provide Quebeckers with one more option to get home safe,” stated says Anne-Marie Audet, Executive Director, Opération Nez Rouge. “Opération Nez Rouge shows its determination and great capacity to adapt to new situations. We are happy to see that the local organizations who will take part this year are enthusiastic and ready to make the campaign a successful one, once again.”
The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec and Desjardins, Opération Nez Rouge provincial partners, support the mission of the organization and confirm the return of the traditional safe ride campaign.
— Opération Nez Rouge
— AB
