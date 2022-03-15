NOVA West Island continues century-long history of support

The delivery of high-quality healthcare has always been the cornerstone of the NOVA nurses’ mandate and has been for over 110 years. At NOVA West Island, professional staff and volunteers work together to improve the quality of life for vulnerable adults, youth, and families in 16 different municipalities in the West Island, and their mission is to address the unmet needs of communities by providing professional, innovative health services.
“We’ve been around since 1911 with our primary mandate always being nursing care and, over time, we’ve implemented a variety of different programs,” said Marie-France Juneau, executive director of NOVA West Island.
This includes nursing care, a bereavement program, an adult day centres program, and a home support program. Last year, their 187 volunteers put in more than 2,900 hours of their own time to provide transportation along with palliative or cancer care visits, as well as work for the adult day centre programs and do administrative work.
Many of these programs had to be altered to adhere to COVID restrictions, but the organization was determined to continue to provide support to those who needed it most.
“When we created the bereavement program, we would have a bereavement camp, but we had to cancel those. Our last physical camp was September 2019,” Juneau explained. “We are hoping that as restrictions lift, maybe we can do the camp this year. We also had an adult bereavement support group with one-on-one phone counselling during COVID, and 25 people benefitted from that program.”
Their adult day center program is aimed at seniors living with a cognitive deficit caused by Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, or having recently had a stroke. These services also went virtual.
“In April we’re going back to in-person so we’re creating the reintegration plan for that,” Juneau said. “Even though we were virtual we still offered exercise classes twice a week as well as cooking and baking classes, we created a pen pal program, and we delivered stimulation kits for one-on-one cognitive games online. The isolation that these people have gone through is something else. We tried to break the isolation in many ways.”
For the home support program, NOVA employees are trained as orderlies and go to people’s homes to provide companionship and hygiene care.
“It offers rest to the caregivers, which is very needed,” Juneau said. “We always strive to offer client-centered care: with home support we’re able to send the same orderly to the same clients so there’s fluidity in services.”
NOVA continues to provide a multitude of services in the West Island, but they also rely on a steady flow of volunteers to make that happen. And the need for helping hands couldn’t be greater than right now. “We’re always looking for volunteers,” Juneau said.
They are also constantly fundraising as well. “Out of all the money we raise, 83 per cent goes back into programs and services, so for each dollar donated 83 cents goes to patients, bereaved children, and others in need.”
NOVA has worked for more than 30 years with the Lakeshore Association of Artists, who are holding a virtual art show from April 10-30 and will be again donating a portion of sales to NOVA. They also partnered with Zen Chez Vous on a fundraiser that saw people nominating their healthcare heroes
NOVA West Island is about to wrap up their annual fundraising campaign, and they are planning their yearly golf tournament at Beaconsfield Golf Club in August, which will be their 29th year partnering with them.
“There are more than 70 different community organizations that raise money for NOVA, whether it’s church or old-timers’ groups or sports associations,” Juneau said. “We don’t take any of those for granted.”
For more info on NOVA West Island, or to donate, visit www.novawi.org
