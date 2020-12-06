Nova Home Care invites Quebecers to give the gift of in-home care

Nova Home Care, a non-profit community-based organization, launched its new fundraising campaign on December 1 under the theme "Home is where the care is".
The campaign represents Nova's opportunity to raise funds to increase its service offerings and provide more compassionate home care for its patients. Nova relies and survives on the generosity of money donated to fund its programs and the campaign will enable the organization to continue to provide transformative care to its patients.
The all-virtual campaign features resident patients who benefit from the home care services that Nova provides and highlights how access to these services helps them live the final chapter of their lives with dignity in their homes' comfort.
"The COVID 19 pandemic has highlighted the critical need for more home care to treat sick and end-of-life patients with dignity and compassion," said Patrice Geairon, Executive Director for Nova. "For many, spending time at home may seem like a basic amenity. However, it can make a big difference for a sick person and enable them to spend precious moments with loved ones. Access to home care services helps patients to live with dignity and continue to enjoy the small, comforting moments of daily life."
Offering comfort as a gift
As the holiday season kicks-off, Nova invites Quebecers to give the gift of comfort and dignity by donating through this campaign. The donations will go towards aiding Nova's mission to enhance its free or low-cost home care offers. Funded entirely by community donations, each kind gesture to donate makes a difference to the organization. Below is some of the significant work Nova can achieve through community donations:
- A $30 donation covers the cost of one hour of quality personalized home care by highly qualified attendants.
- A $350 donation allows Nova to provide 12 hours of care for beneficiaries for a chronically ill patient.
- A $500 donation allows Nova to provide 10 hours of nursing care for a palliative care patient.
"Nova allows sick and end-of-life patients to live these challenging moments in the comfort of their homes, surrounded by their loved ones and supported by qualified and caring caregivers," says Dr. Geneviève Dechêne, Family Physician, Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at UdM and Advisor at Nova. "We take the time needed to care and show them that it is possible to live with dignity even when they are terminal ill. We treat them, we bring comfort, but we also listen to them, which's very precious. It is a choice that everyone should have the freedom to make."
Three pillars of free or low-cost home care
Working in partnership with public system services to improve their services, Nova Home Care focuses on three pillars of services:
1. Free palliative care at home available 24/7 with an expert staff. This service allows anyone to end their days at home, with their people or where they feel best.
2. Home support services for people with chronic illnesses during their daily activities, such as personal hygiene, physical and mental wellbeing, treatments and medications. Nova-trained caregivers visit patients on a scheduled basis.
3. Children's respite for parents to provide support to families of chronically ill children. Nova Home Health Aide helps children with their daily activities, and it is the same person who comes every week to create a bond of trust.
To donate and make a massive difference in the life of a sick or end-of-life person, visit this webpage.
— Nova Home Care
— https://www.novasoinsadomicile.ca/
— AB
