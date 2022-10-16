New ghost tour unearths the grisly side of Old Montreal this Halloween season

Haunted Montreal recently announced its new ghost tour created for the 2022 Halloween season, set in Old Montreal, featuring twisted tales of deranged ghosts and paranormal activity in the city’s most haunted neighborhood.
With its cobblestone streets and timeworn buildings, some dating back to the 1600s, Old Montreal is a popular neighborhood for tourists and residents alike. However, as the site of the French colonial establishment of Ville-Marie in 1642, it also has an extremely dark and disturbing side. The area has witnessed countless horrors – brutal colonization, bloody guerilla warfare, unspeakable tragedies, heinous crimes, shocking executions, and the imposition of European Imperial regimes.
The Haunted Old Montreal ghost walk visits the Place d’Armes, Cours Le Royer, the Courthouse District, Place Vauquelin, Champs-de-Mars, Jacques Cartier Square, and the infamous Chateau Ramezay — areas said to be rife with paranormal activity and ghost-sightings.
Guests will learn the deranged stories of various ghosts and other apparitions, including Marie-Joseph Angélique, a slave woman who was hanged during the New France era; Jeanne Le Ber, a Catholic recluse who frequently self-flagellated; and the Demon of the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital. Other spirits include the babbling decapitated head of Jean Saint-Père, wife-murderer Adolphus Dewey and former museum warden and perfectionist Miss O’Dowd.
The Haunted Old Montreal ghost walk also features dark history, including strange colonial legends and their Indigenous detractors, forgotten cemeteries, devastating fires, sickening tales, unsavory plaques and statues and unmarked colonial sites of torture, barbarity, and execution.
Led by a professional actor and storyteller, this ghost tour will please ghost hunters, history buffs, and Hallowe’en lovers with its creepy tales of paranormal activity and the ghostly spirits that haunt Old Montreal!
Visit Haunted Old Montreal for more information.
— Haunted Montreal
— AB
