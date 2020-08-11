Museum of Jewish Montreal Relaunches Walking Tours

Many of us are staying in town for the summer and are searching for fun and exciting ways to explore the city. The Museum of Jewish Montreal is inviting Montrealers to step outside and experience their city as a museum through historic walking tours.
As restrictions on social gathering ease up, the Museum of Jewish Montreal has relaunched its public walking tours program once again. The Museum is also excited to offer Bubble Tours for private groups of up to 8 family members or friends. These tours are ideal for those looking to try something new with their chosen bubble of people.
“We are doing what we do best: using the city as our Museum,” says Zev Moses, the Museum’s Executive Director. “People are spending more and more time outside. Why not take a walk with an expert and learn something you didn’t know about your city?”
Stepping off main streets and exploring the stories behind places around the Plateau and Mile End, the Museum hopes to show Montrealers a piece of their city’s history they may not even know existed.
Beyond iconic landmarks like Schwartz’s and well-known figures like Leonard Cohen and Mordecai Richler, Montreal has a rich Jewish history that can be seen especially in streets and back alleyways of Mile End and the Plateau – if you know where to look. These neighbourhoods today are very popular for students and families alike, but most don’t know the stories that are hidden in their own backyards. The Museum hopes to transport their visitors to another time, by exploring the places where history was made.
“Now more than ever, it’s important to learn about the history of our communities, learn about other cultures, and forge stronger community bonds between diverse communities,” says the Museum’s Artistic Director, Alyssa Stokvis-Hauer. “What better way than to play tourist in your neighbourhood?”
For those who wish to enjoy an experience from the comforts of their own homes, the Museum is also currently developing a virtual tours program, which will be released to the public in the coming months.
The family-friendly walking tours are available for booking Tuesdays through Sundays, with the Museum adhering to careful safety precautions, with tour guides and visitors required to wear masks and maintain a safe distance. Tours must be booked 24 hours in advance. Questions can be sent to the Museum’s staff via tours@imjm.ca
For Bubble Tour inquiries, please send an inquiry through the website at: https://museemontrealjuif.ca/bubble-tours/
Visit the full tours calendar here
— Museum of Jewish Montreal
— AB
