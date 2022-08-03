MSOPA holding its annual BBQ fundraiser Aug. 20

The MSOPA (Montreal School of Performing Arts) is celebrating 30 years of operation and founder Josa Maule and her team will once again welcome fans, friends, loyal supporters, and the general public to its annual barbeque fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to midnight at the UNIA Building, 2741 Notre Dame St. W., just east of Atwater Ave.
The festivities — complete with great food prepared by Chef Josa with Owen on the grill — includes music provided by DJ Gene King, live entertainment, a silent auction, surprises, and lots of fun. It’s all you can eat, but please bring your own alcohol. Admission is $30 for advanced tickets, $40 the day of the event. They can be purchased through Eventbrite or e-transfer [memo BBQ ticket(s)] to: info@msopa.com
Over three decades, Maule’s MSOPA continues to build and foster a sense of community, encouraging people to find their voice within a safe, nurturing space where they can explore and realize their potential. During the pandemic MSOPA maintained an online presence collaborating with culturally diverse organizations. These workshops were a welcome creative distraction, provided motivation, built people’s self-esteem, confidence, and communication skills as well as developed a rapport within the community.
Since its inception, the MSOPA has cast a wide net and been open and affordable to a diverse set of students of all ages and levels. Maule, along with the school’s teachers —all professionals working in the field — is aware that the students will come in with different goals that lead to different outcomes. “Not everybody is taking acting to necessarily become an actor, and not everybody will become one. But acting has so many different avenues that you can explore as a person. To be your best you.”
Many of the community programs Maule and her team at the MSOPA work with receive little to no funding. Contributions from the public make a huge difference and make it possible for MSOPA to remain a valuable and respected part of Montreal’s growing community.
