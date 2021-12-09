Montreal-Lakeshore Rotarians deck the halls at Sainte-Anne’s Hospital

Montreal-Lakeshore Rotarians are long-time participants in, and supporters of, Volunteer West Island’s Corporate Volunteer Program. Dedicated, enthusiastic volunteers working together for the benefit of local and international projects, they are always ready to lend a hand in the West Island wherever it is needed for volunteer activities, seasonal events, and emergency responses.
An annual and much-anticipated activity to welcome in the holiday season is back in force, thanks to Brenda Scalzo, services chair at Rotary Club of Montreal-Lakeshore, and fellow volunteers Carol Skinner, Maureen Cantrill, David Warne, Lawrence Cantrill, and Cameron Sherry.
“We were happy to return to Sainte-Anne’s Hospital to assist with putting up their Christmas decorations,” stated Scalzo. “It’s an event that we look forward to, and welcome the start of the holiday season.”
— AB
