Missing Children’s Network unveils annual poster featuring unresolved cases

In honor of International Missing Children’s Day, which took place on May 25, the Missing Children’s Network unveiled its annual poster featuring 12 unresolved missing children cases.
“We thank you for sharing it within your network. The more it is seen, the better are our chances of locating a missing child and providing their families with the gift of closure,” read the statement.
Last year, according to the RCMP’s 2020 Annual Report, law enforcement in Quebec registered 3,831 cases of missing children. This is a significant decrease as compared to 5,805 cases in the previous year and can be attributed in part to the restrictions imposed by the government (school closures, confinement, curfew, non-essential travels) in response to the pandemic. While the news is certainly encouraging, we can all concur that one missing child is already one too many. Following are some of the highlights of the Annual Report:
- 60% of all cases involved females;
- 72% were runaways;
- 63% of missing children were found within 24 hours, while 92% were located within a week.
It is important to keep in mind that time is of the essence when a child disappears regardless of the circumstances:
- When youth run away, their risk of being victimized greatly increases. The dangers may include sexual assault, violence, theft, substance abuse, homelessness, suicide and gang involvement.
- While most parental child abductions are resolved, they remain traumatic events that can have lifelong effects on the children involved and the left-behind parent.
- The abduction of a child by a stranger is rare (less than 1% of all cases) but is of little comfort to parents and the community. We must remain aware that such dangers are a constant reality.
A missing child’s best hope for a safe return depends on immediate, coordinated and focused action ... a role that the Missing Children’s Network assumes with passion, determination and conviction since 1985.
— Missing Children’s Network
— Pina Arcamone, Director General
— https://www.missingchildrensnetwork.ngo/
— AB
