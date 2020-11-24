Meet the volunteer computer wizards of Volunteer West Island: George Lapa and Phil Horowitz

George Lapa and Phil Horowitz are the Dynamic Duo that keeps Volunteer West Island on track and flourishing in the world of Virtual Communication. Lapa began volunteering with VWI in 2003 and Horowitz joined him in 2018, creating cyber-magick behind the scenes. Always the teachers, they are happy to show the VWI team how to make the best use of the technology.
Ardent researchers, they remain at the forefront of their field, provide VWI with immediate updates, patiently answer questions, and are always on call as trouble-shooters extraordinaire in case any problems arise.
This has been particularly crucial during the pandemic. Thanks to Lapa and Horowitz, VWI has remained in touch with clients, volunteers, staff, media, and partners in all sectors, able to implement and maintain essential services immediately in response to community needs.
“I volunteer my time and knowledge to anyone who has a question or problem with computers, including tablets, smart phones, network issues, etc,” stated Horowitz. “I used to work in technical support, so I enjoy problem-solving. It is very satisfying to help others, but at the same time I am doing something I love. Every new problem I work on is often a learning experience for me. During the coronavirus pandemic, I have helped the staff at Volunteer West Island with problems related to working from home. Assisting a non-profit organization to be able to continue helping others during this crisis has been a very positive experience for me.”
— Volunteer West Island
— AB
