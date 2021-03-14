March 14-20 is Meals on Wheels Week in Quebec

This year in particular, Meals on Wheels Week in Quebec is an opportunity to remind people that Meals on Wheels is an essential service that contributes to the home support of more than 30,000 people with loss of autonomy, mostly seniors, throughout Quebec.
This volunteer-driven service, offers clients complete, nutritious hot meals at a low cost and ensures a check-in and friendly conversation, thanks to regular deliveries by volunteers.
The situation in which it has been plunged — for over a year now — due to the pandemic, only confirms the relevance and the necessity of this essential service as we celebrate this annual event and recognize the contributions of MOW volunteers over decades, making a difference in the community.
Meals on Wheels looks forward to a safe resumption of this essential service, hopefully in the near future.
DID YOU KNOW? According to Wikipedia:
Research shows that home-delivered meal programs significantly improve diet quality, increase nutrient intakes, reduce food insecurity and improve quality-of-life among the recipients. The programs also reduce government expenditures by reducing the need of recipients to use hospitals, nursing homes or other expensive community-based services.
Meals on Wheels originated in the United Kingdom during the Blitz, when many people lost their homes and therefore the ability to cook their own food. The Women's Volunteer Service for Civil Defence (WVS, later WRVS) provided food for these people. The name "Meals on Wheels" derived from the WVS's related activity of bringing meals to servicemen. The concept of delivering meals to those unable to prepare their own evolved into the modern programmes that deliver mostly to the housebound elderly, sometimes free, or at a small charge.[3][4][5]
Brampton, Ontario is the first city in Canada to deliver meals to seniors in need. In the spring of 1963, Ruby Cuthbert, a nurse, implemented the Meals on Wheels programme with the support of the local Soroptimist Club. Later, the Auxiliary group from Peel Memorial Hospital took over the responsibility and Brampton Meals on Wheels (BMOW) started with six meals a day.
— Volunteer West Island
— Wikipedia
— AB
