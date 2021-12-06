Poverty is becoming a real issue across the West Island, with a total of 24,000 individuals living at a low-income level, more than half of whom live in Pierrefonds, where 29 per cent of 0-5-year-olds now live in a low-income family. This is according to Maison Caracol, a social pediatric centre that had to double-down on efforts to continue helping the community and offering support services to those who needed it the most during the pandemic.
What is social pediatrics? It is an integrated social medicine approach centered on the needs of the child and based on the strengths of the child, their family, and their environment.
“We are devoted to helping kids, and we work together as a team when a child grows up in a difficult situation or poverty,” explained pediatrician Michèle Vartian. “The main goal of social pediatrics is to be accessible to the people who need it. Some people don’t have easy access to medical care, a social worker, or other professionals that we hire thanks to the money that is given to the program.”
These funds come from government programs as well as initiatives such as the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, an independent registered charity dedicated to funding health, education, and technology-focused charitable programs for at-risk youth in communities across Canada. Each year, the Foundation provides more than $8 million in grants that help more than two million marginalized Canadians with a focus on at-risk youth).
For children with special needs, more help is needed.
“There are so many aspects we have to work on,” Vartian said. “Accessibility to the program for developmental issues is very complicated and long, and while we all work in our own fields, it’s important to work as a community and as a team. I work with two social workers as well as special educators. We also have two psycho-educators who help the parents and take care of the kids. One of them works with the 0-5-year-olds and tries to better orient those with developmental issues, and the other is for school-aged kids and teens, who need help and mentorship to avoid bad issues, either developmental or because they’ve been exposed to violence.”
The multidisciplinary team at Maison Caracol assists families who may be facing different physical and mental health-related challenges, from helping parents find food banks and educating them on healthy eating practices, to speech therapy and helping refugees, immigrants or new families that have recently arrived.
All this is happening right in our own backyard.
“The West Island is known for beautiful houses and a nice environment, but we work with hundreds of families here,” Vartian explained. “This area of Pierrefonds is a bit more hidden. It’s full of apartments and they have less resources and access to care.”
This is why Vartian, and the dedicated members of her team, devote so much of their time and energy in their work at Maison Caracol.
“For me, this is so important because it’s for the children who need it the most,” she said. “Working with the team is very enriching and gratifying. We all give our professional advice to the parents in order to empower them. Many of these people don’t have family or money, they feel lost, they are in a new country, and the public system is not easy for them to understand. We give them the tools they need so that they can progress and help their children develop. It makes these families feel empowered after living through very difficult situations. And, in the end, the child is at the centre of everything we do.”
For more information, visit https://maisoncaracol.com/
