MADA Community Center urges registration for their services this holiday season

With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Quebec and the emergence of the Omicron variant, MADA Community Center is reassuring Montrealers in need that they have somewhere to turn to for help.
“There are many compromised people who are now once again nervous to go out to get their basic essentials, including food, as well as many elderly people whose families might be travelling during this time and unable to provide them with their usual support,” said Rabbi Chaim. S Cohen, executive director of MADA. “Our goal is to make sure everyone has access to nutritious food in a dignified way. We really want to raise as much awareness as possible so people know they can register to receive our services.”
MADA is not only trying to reach the people who would register themselves for MADA’s services directly, but also anyone else who can refer people they know. “If you have a family member, neighbor, or friend who you think could benefit from our food services, especially during this difficult time, we encourage you to tell them to sign up or do so yourselves for them,” said Cohen.
MADA has been consistently providing 12,000 meals every week to their clients and expects this number to grow. With the increased need, MADA is also looking for as many volunteers as possible over the next few weeks.
“Many of our consistent volunteers are out of town or are not available to volunteer during the holiday season, which can become a problem, especially given the higher volume of our services needed,” said Rabbi Shmuel Pinson, MADA’s volunteer coordinator. “We want to ensure that each and every client is able to receive the necessary support, regardless of external circumstances, so if you are looking for a way to give back with any extra time you might have over the next few weeks, we would love to have you.”
To register yourself or someone you know for MADA’s services:
- visit https://madacenter.com/benefit/
- or call 514-342-4969 ext. 225.
To register to volunteer, please visit:
- https://madacenter.com/volunteerform/
- or call 514-342-4969 ext 247.
— MADA
— AB
