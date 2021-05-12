Local non-profit holding a Foster Care Awareness Campaign

F.A.C.E.S. (Foster a Child to Excel in Society) announces a Foster Care Awareness Campaign to initiate public awareness and start a conversation that kids in care are worth it, deserve a loving family or at a minimum, be treated with kindness.
The family is where we learn to dream, embrace possibilities, and plan our future. If we agree that children’s wellbeing starts in the family, then it is vital for children in the foster care system to find a place to call home. However, the reality is that there are more waiting children than available families. This is the sad result of a damaging narrative of foster kids as broken, unlovable, and unadoptable.
The F.A.C.E.S. awareness campaign seeks to elevate the foster care narrative from hopeless to hopeful, and from worthless to worth it. Their wellbeing becomes our wellbeing — a positive feed-back loop of belonging.
This campaign is a major move for F.A.C.E.S. on its mission to ensure that our youth are provided the skills they need to be successful in life. The group is hosting several events throughout the month of May aimed at bringing much needed attention to the reality of foster care today including:
- International panel on May 14 at 8 a.m. EST. Bringing together organizations from around the world that are working to help vulnerable children.
- Dance challenge. In these uncertain times, let’s bring some fun, joy and happiness to our lives while raising awareness of the plight of foster children.
- Picturegram album. Tag your friends and support a great awareness campaign.
An ongoing effort to provide Comfort Kits containing essential items for a child entering the foster care system will also start in May. These kits will provide some much-needed comfort in a moment of crisis. F.A.C.E.S. is reaching out to various individuals, companies and government organizations with the goal of raising much needed funds to provide Comfort Kits for 2500-3000 foster families here in Quebec.
F.A.C.E.S. is a non-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors. Their programs and services are designed and delivered by dedicated professionals. To learn more about the F.A.C.E.S. foster care awareness campaign, visit https://fc.fosterachildtoexcel.org/ or contact Samantha at 514-993-7300.
