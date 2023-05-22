LGHF’s 5km Family Walkathon for Mental Health takes place June 4

The Lakeshore General Hospital’s 5km Family Walkathon in support of Mental Health will take place on Sunday, June 4 at Centennial Park in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. The family-friendly fundraising event, which begins at 10 a.m., will have two food trucks on site as well as activities for the kids. Even dogs are welcome.
“This is our second annual fundraiser. Last year was our first event and it was such a success that we’re bringing it back this year,” said Nathalie Kamel, managing director of the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation. “While it is a fundraiser for the foundation, first and foremost it’s an awareness campaign for mental health needs in the West Island community.”
According to the organization, demand for mental health services in the West Island community has drastically increased over the past several years. In 2022 alone, LGH treated close to 1,900 people for mental health issues, an increase of 367 per cent compared to 2021. “What happened on the heels of COVID is we saw an increase of people showing signs of mental health illness like depression, anxiety, and a lot more in the younger population,” Kamel explained. “We’re now starting to see the consequences and repercussions of that from a mental health standpoint. The funds raised from the Walkathon will go to mental health in the hospital and specifically the short-stay mental health unit.”
The hospital currently has five beds and are expanding by three to have a total of eight beds. “It’s really where the goal is because of the increase in demand: providing the ability to go somewhere to have the support and catch it in an earlier phase and help them on their journey. We want to show that we’re here to support you and your loved ones, and this is where you can go to receive care when you need it.”
The Foundation is also partnering with other mental health organizations to help promote their cause at the event. “Cousin Vinny is our DJ for the day and will hype it up and make it fun,” Kamel said. “We will have a lot of activities for kids because we want to keep them entertained. And then it’s a beautiful five-kilometre walk throughout the park and around Centennial Lake.”
To register for the Walkathon as a family or an individual, or for more information, visit fondationlakeshore.ca/walkathon
