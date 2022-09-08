Legacy Fund for the Environment Annual Fundraiser takes place Sept. 15 at Hurley’s Irish Pub

The Legacy Fund for the Environment Annual Fundraiser will take place on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hurley’s Irish Pub, 1225 Crescent St. in downtown Montreal.
Cosponsored by the Green Coalition, the Sierra Club Foundation, the Montreal Canadiens, and the Montreal Alouettes, the event brings together many well-known music and sport personalities to raise funds for the Legacy Fund for the Environment to help environmental groups continue to protect irreplaceable wild spaces and their species — from small municipal forests to land that is now part of the Grand parc de l’Ouest.
This year’s fundraiser — a music, auction, and dinner extravaganza — includes a three-course dinner and a jam session with Offenbach’s John McGale, April Wine’s Brian Greenway, fiddler par excellence Jonathan Moorman, and singer/guitarist Charlie MacLeod. Master of Ceremonies is CJAD 800’s morning host Andrew Carter.
Invitees include former Quebec environment minister Tom Mulcair, a surprise guest from the Montreal Alouettes, and two former Montreal Canadiens who between them have won nine Stanley Cups for the Habs. “With all this fame and talent in the room, along with the terrific items available on auction, I can’t wait to see the invaluable donations raised,” stated Jason Prince, vice president of the Legacy Fund.
Items up for auction include the painting Wildlife Sentinels by Canadian naturalist Barry Kent MacKay; a live painting completed during the event by Lisa Kimberly Glickman, as well as a sculpture and ceramics. Also up for auction is a Montreal Canadiens 2022 jersey signed by Joel Edmundson, tickets to an Alouettes game, signed books, and guided tours of some of Montreal's beautiful woodlands and wetlands with well-known environmentalists including Dave Fletcher of the Green Coalition.
The Legacy Fund helps citizens’ groups with legal and financial research, biodiversity reports and court action. Biodiversity reports financed by the Fund have contributed to the conservation of L'Anse-à-l'Orme, now part of the Grand parc de l'Ouest in Montréal, and of Sandy Beach in Hudson.
“We are getting ready to scale up to meet the growing needs of citizens’ groups fighting to protect their little corner of paradise,” said Prince. “There are dozens of efforts going on right now and they all need financial support to take their work to the next level. In some cases, that means the courts."
- A selection of cases supported by the Legacy Fund can be found here.
- All-inclusive limited tickets are $250 and can be purchased here.
- A tax receipt for the maximum allowable amount will be issued,
- If people can’t make it but want to help, they are asked to consider buying a ticket for one of the tireless Legacy Fund volunteers to attend.
— Legacy Fund for the Environment
— A. Bonaparte
