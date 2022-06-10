Lakeshore General Hospital Walkathon raises more than $20,000 in support of mental health

The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation’s inaugural Walkathon in support of mental health took place on Saturday, June 4 at Centennial Park in DDO, and raised over $20,000 for mental health services in the West Island.
Funds raised at this year’s event will be directed toward supporting both the Youth Mental Health Clinic in Kirkland, as well as toward adding three beds to the short-stay inpatient mental health unit at the Hospital.
Demand for mental health services in the community, especially for patients between the ages of 0-and 25, has drastically increased since the beginning of the pandemic. Young people are seeking help for anxiety, depression, ADHD and trauma more than ever. Since March 2020, the Youth Mental Health Clinic in Kirkland has seen its average number of referrals almost triple. In 2021, Lakeshore General Hospital added a 5-bed short-stay inpatient mental health unit to help with demand.
Nathalie Kamel, Managing Director of the Foundation, notes the importance of an event such as this one in our community. “The mental health crisis is very prevalent right now, and we want to do everything that we can to support anyone who needs help. We look forward to using these funds within the Hospital and the West Island to serve our community, and look forward to making this an annual event for the Foundation.”
— Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation
— AB
