Lakeshore General Hospital Walkathon raises more than $20,000 in support of mental health

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 21°C. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 13°C. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.