Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation welcomes new managing director

The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation recently announced the appointment of Nathalie Kamel as its new Executive Director. Ms. Kamel will take over the reins of the Foundation as of September 7, in time for the return of the major fundraising events, notably the golf tournament and the Lakeshore Ball.
Ms. Kamel holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and worked in the financial services industry before beginning her career in the philanthropy sector 12 years ago. Her experience in fundraising, special events, communications, sales and marketing, combined with her passion and determination to improve health care will benefit the entire West Island community.
“Nathalie Kamel comes to our Foundation with a tremendous track record of success and experience having spent seven years at St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation as Vice President & Director of Development and more recently almost five years at Shriners Hospital for children as Director of Marketing, Communication & Donor Development. We are delighted that she has joined our team,” stated Dave Cescon, Co-chair of the Board of Directors of the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation.
“I am very excited to be joining the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation team,” says Kamel. “I am looking forward to working closely with the team to deliver on our mission of advancing patient care and support through fundraising. I am encouraged by the passion and commitment of the Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the development of programs that benefit our Hospital and the community we serve.”
— Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation
— AB
