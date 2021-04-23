Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation’s 23rd Annual Golf Tournament takes place Sept. 23

You can now register for the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation’s 23rd Annual Golf Tournament. The event, which takes place on Thursday, September 23, includes a brunch, a cocktail dinner, a silent auction and many on-course surprises. Most importantly, participants will enjoy a great day of golf with friends and associates in support of a very worthy cause — improving the quality of care offered at the Oncology Clinic serving the growing cancer patient population in the West Island.
The Oncology Clinic has expanded considerably over the past 15 years and thanks to fundraising efforts and sponsorships, the hospital will be able to upgrade the current environment to reflect the state-of-the-art treatments that are administered to the patients.
The tournament will take place at the Elm Ridge Golf Club, in Île-Bizard and in response to the current pandemic, organizers have put in place proper safety protocols.
Click HERE for more information.
Click HERE to reserve your spot(s) or sponsor the event with the easy online registration.
— Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation
— AB
