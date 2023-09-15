Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation raises a record $335,573 at the 25th anniversary of the Lakeshore Open

The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation recently announced that their 25th Annual Lakeshore Open, which took place on Thursday, Sept. 14, raised $335,573 for the Hospital’s Emergency Department. The sold-out event welcomed over 250 guests to Elm Ridge Golf Club for a day on the links, cocktails, on-course food stations, and a live and silent auction.
“The Emergency Department is the heartbeat of our Hospital,” says Dave Cescon, Co-Chair of the Foundation Board and of the Tournament. “Over the last year, they have seen over 38,000 patients – that’s 105 every day. The funds raised will help the department tremendously by allowing us to make technological and equipment upgrades and create a space for teaching. Thank you to all those who supported this event and the Emergency Department.”
“I am thrilled with the success of this year’s tournament,” says Foundation Managing Director Nathalie Kamel. “For 25 years, this event has united the West Island community to give back and has raised over $2.5 million for Lakeshore General Hospital. And to have almost doubled our fundraising efforts over the last two years is remarkable.”
— Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation
AB
