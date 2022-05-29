This Saturday, June 4, the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation will be holding its first ever Family 5K Walkathon around Centennial Lake in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
Not only will participants enjoy a family walk around the picturesque lake at the park, but food will be served, music will be played, and there will be a wide range of fun activities for kids to participate in. The funds raised at the event will go toward adding three beds to their short-stay inpatient mental health unit — which currently has five beds — as well as toward the Youth Mental Health Centre in Kirkland.
The short-stay unit opened in October of last year and was much-needed. “It was a way to bring back mental health services to the West Island after our psychiatric unit was closed because of Covid,” explained Jennifer Moutinho, Chief of the Short-Stay Unit at the LGH. “People were still coming into emergency with their mental health needs and there was a lot of congestion there, so we were approved to open the short-stay unit.”
Some patients only needed a two- to three-day stay to be observed and stabilized, which Moutinho said helped to avoid the drawn-out admission process and long-term transmissions to other facilities that may not always be necessary. “It has been such a success, so much so that we wanted to increase the bed capacity from five to eight.”
Demand for mental health services in the West Island community, especially for patients between the ages of zero and 25, has drastically increased since the beginning of the pandemic, Moutinho said. This is another reason that the funds being raised at the Family Walkathon will help support the Youth Centre. “Young people are seeking help for anxiety, depression, ADHD, and trauma now more than ever, and since March 2020, the Youth Mental Health Clinic in Kirkland has seen its average number of referrals almost triple.”
People of all ages (and even their dogs) are welcome to participate or donate to the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation Family 5K Walkathon. For more information, visit fondationlakeshore.ca/walkathon
