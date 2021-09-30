Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation golf tournament raises $201,000 for the oncology clinic

The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation recently announced that the 23rd Annual Golf Tournament, held on September 23 after many months without events, raised $201,000. The funds will support upgrades to the Lakeshore General Hospital’s oncology clinic.
Sponsored by the Desjardins Caisse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île, the event welcomed close to 240 guests to the championship course at the Elm Ridge Golf Club on Île-Bizard.
The golfers began their day with brunch and continued to be treated with on-course culinary tastings as well as refreshments, beers and cocktails courtesy of the Foundation’s valued sponsors. A silent auction and putting contest sharpened the sporting spirit of the players. Later in the afternoon, guests enjoyed a cocktail dinatoire on the terrace.
“I am delighted with the success of this first event for me as Managing Director of the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation,” said Nathalie Kamel. “It was a pleasure to meet our golfers, who were very happy to get together and contribute to the improvement of the oncology clinic. I sincerely thank all of our participants and sponsors for the generosity.”
The Suburban is one of many annual partners.
Founded in 1964, the Foundation’s mandate is to collect the necessary funds to improve patient care at the LGH.
— Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation
— AB
