Lacing up to raise awareness and funds: Annual Montreal Multiple Myeloma March taking place Oct. 1

For months in 2016, Carline Alfrena, a mother of two teenage daughters, 11 and 16, found herself grappling with severe fatigue and persistent back pain. Initially, she attributed her symptoms to the demands of her night-shift nursing assistant job and didn’t think it was too serious. Then, during a routine appointment with her dermatologist, Alfrena mentioned her ongoing fatigue. Her dermatologist prescribed medication for her skin condition and recommended that she go for a blood test.
The 45 year old would soon be diagnosed with multiple myeloma, or myeloma, a little-known and as of yet, incurable blood cancer that 11 Canadians are diagnosed with every day. "Despite having worked in the medical field for over 10 years, I had absolutely no idea what myeloma was," Alfrena recalls. "Even my colleagues were unfamiliar with this cancer.
Alfrena stated that she was able to navigate this challenging journey with the incredible help of her husband, Ernst, her children, family, and close friends, and considers herself fortunate that they provided not only emotional support, but financial assistance, given that she could no longer work.
In January 2017, a few weeks after her diagnosis, Alfrena began chemotherapy in preparation for an autologous stem cell transplant, a procedure often effective in controlling myeloma.
In July of the same year, she underwent the procedure and a few months later Alfrena was thrilled to learn that she was in remission. Since then, she has been receiving maintenance therapy, which is helping to keep the disease at bay. Today, Carline is feeling stronger. She has settled into a comfortable routine that has given her a sense of normalcy and hope. “When I was diagnosed with myeloma, I knew my life would never be the same, but I’m grateful to have adapted to a new ‘normal,” she adds
Eager to give back to the community and do their part in finding a cure for myeloma, Alfrena, along with family and friends, will be lacing up to raise awareness and funds at the 15th edition of the Montreal Multiple Myeloma March taking place on Sunday, October 1 at 10 a.m., at John Abbott College main entrance, 21 275 Lakeshore Road in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.
“Receiving a life-threatening diagnosis at 45 years old really puts things into perspective. I want to keep the hope alive for other families going through this frightening journey,” said Alfrena.
Carline was lucky to be diagnosed early and start life-saving treatments that improve her odds of living longer and better. Not everyone is as fortunate. Myeloma often goes undetected because the signs and symptoms are often vague and as diverse as the people who have it. This leads to poorer prognosis and additional complications that negatively impact quality of life and survival.
“Countless Canadians may not receive their myeloma diagnosis for months or sometimes years. This has to change,” says Martine Elias, Executive Director of Myeloma Canada. “That’s why events like the Montreal Multiple Myeloma March are so crucial. The more people who know about this complicated disease, the earlier they may be diagnosed and treated, for better outcomes. The March raises awareness and vital funds to improve the lives of Canadians impacted by myeloma and move us closer to a cure.”
The five-kilometre Montreal Multiple Myeloma March is one of 40 communities across the country participating in Myeloma Canada’s 15th annual nation-wide event. For Canadians not located near a physical March or who wish to participate on their own, there is also a virtual March option.
The Montreal event has set their financial goal at $60,000. Myeloma Canada’s national Multiple Myeloma March objective is to raise $750,000.
For more information, visit myelomamarch.ca
— Myeloma Canada
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.