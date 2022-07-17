Lachine boomers wax nostalgic: Growing up in borough impacted local authors

When Don Houston released his first book, A Boomer In Lachine: Growing up in the 1950s last year, he had no idea that people from across the country and the world would enjoy strolling down memory lane as much as he did. “It was such a surprise to get so much fantastic feedback on the first book. [Fans] shared their experiences and really connected with the fact that it was about Lachine,” he said from his home in Dorval.
The book reflected on Houston’s unique upbringing in Lachine in the 1950s. It resonated with people from near and far who had grown up in this “heyday” of Lachine, including his childhood friend, Alan Wright. It also received enough attention and requests for another that Houston started to pen a second book. “When I had sent Alan a copy of my book, he had said, ‘I’m going to write a book too.’”
Wright, who is mentioned several times in A Boomer in Lachine, grew up in a family that was very involved with local sports in Lachine in the 1950s and ‘60s. His debut novel is entitled Competition and Community: The Wright Stuff in the City of Sports and explores his family's commitment to the intermural sports scene in Lachine.
Meanwhile, Houston’s second book, A Boomer in Kenya, recounts his years as a Cuso volunteer in Kenya when he and his wife lived there two years ago. Both of these books were recently published with help from local publisher Corner Studio, and the authors are taking part in a joint book signing at Librairie Clio in Pointe-Claire on July 23.
“Clio will be selling both of our books at the launch, and Alan and I will be side by side,” Houston said. The event runs from 10am-3pm. “Some of the people who are attending I haven’t seen in years. I will even have a professor there from my Sir George Williams days. It is someone I have not seen since 1969. So many serendipitous things have come from writing these books.”
He later added, “I think it is interesting that two childhood friends were so stimulated by their upbringings in Lachine that they both decided to write about the memorable events of their youth. It is quite amazing that some 70 years after living on the same street and becoming best friends, they will be sitting together as they sign copies of their respective books.”
