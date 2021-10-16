Kicking the ball around for a good cause

This Sunday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Montreal’s bars, restaurants and local industry members will participate in the GOAL Initiatives friendly football festival, held for the first time ever at Saputo Stadium.
The annual event, which is open to the public, not only celebrates Montreal’s restaurant industry, but raises money for the Goal Initiatives Foundation. It also allows the men and women who work in the hospitality sector, and who have been strongly affected by the pandemic in the last 18 months, to enjoy a fun-filled day.
Some 20 teams representing local industry members, and an additional team made up of Montreal celebrities and media personalities, will play a few friendlies on the soccer pitch.
The sides participating include a team from evenko, Rouge Bar, Passion Soccer, Vans, DRW, Imadake, Style & Ease, Groupe Barroco, U.N.I. Training, Big Bang, MTL City FC, Mandy’s Salads, O Coiffure & Spa, OTH, Kamúy, Pigeon Café, and Rona Notre-Dame. The community team is the Burgundy Lion Group.
‘‘We are thrilled to team up with CF Montréal for this year's event. Soccer has the ability to bring together Montreal’s diverse community like no other sport. As such, Stade Saputo is the perfect venue for this tournament,’’ said Paul Desbaillets, founder of the Goal Initiatives Foundation in the press release. ‘‘The past 18 months have been a trying time for Montreal's restaurant and bar industry, as has been the case for numerous small businesses around the world. As we edge closer to a return to normalcy, we are pleased to be able to come together again to fundraise for a cause so dear to our hearts.”
Food and drinks will be available at the site, as well as free haircuts from Maison Privée, and tattoos by Linus, while a local DJ will keep the music going. At the day’s midpoint, players will compete in a skills competition called the GOAL’S Top-Bins Challenge, presented by PUTTERS, where a cash prize goes to the winner.
The event will be held in compliance with provincial health and safety guidelines for outdoor events. Therefore, a vaccine passport will be required to enter the site and a certain physical distance must be maintained.
The GOAL Initiatives Foundation is a national CRA charity making a difference by promoting mental health and wellness through play, no matter age, race, gender or sexual orientation.
The Saputo Stadium is located at 4750 Sherbrooke St E. in Montreal Olympic Park.
For clips from the 2019 event click here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpT48dpE5ys&t=46s
