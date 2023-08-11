Ken Reed Golf Tournament raises $275,469 for the Old Brewery Mission

The 20th edition of the Ken Reed Golf Tournament, which took place on Wednesday, Aug. 9. raised a grand total of $275,469 for the Old Brewery Mission. The funds will support the Mission’s work with people experiencing homelessness in Montreal.
The rain didn't stop the 114 players from gathering at the Beaconsfield Golf Club to enjoy a day on the green and support a good cause at the same time. The proceeds from the event, sponsored by The Tenaquip Foundation, will be used to maintain and improve the Old Brewery Mission’s services, including rehousing services for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
“The funds raised allow us to make a real difference in the lives of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness,” says James Hughes, president and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission. “Every year, the Montreal community answers our call, and we’re so grateful.”
Added Paula Shannon, president of the Ken Reed Golf Tournament Organizing Committee: “The Old Brewery Mission continues to evolve its services to adapt to the current portrait of homelessness. By developing its offer of rental housing adapted to the needs of its clientele, the Old Brewery Mission is providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the issues of homelessness in Montreal. We must collectively work together to support this cause.”
The tournament would not be possible without the contribution of The Tenaquip Foundation, which has been actively supporting the Old Brewery Mission for over 17 years. In 2006, the OBM golf tournament was renamed the “Ken Reed Golf Tournament” and has become an annual event, with the huge support and backing of The Tenaquip Foundation. Thanks in part to their generosity, the Old Brewery Mission’s upcoming project, the Tenaquip Place, will open in 2024.
“In 2002, The Tenaquip Foundation made a decision to get more involved with the Old Brewery Mission and its goal of ending homelessness. The Foundation purchased a parcel of land in Lachine, and with the guidance of James Hughes and his team we are a year away from opening the Tenaquip Place, an 18-room housing unit ready to house individuals that are ready to transition out of homelessness. Ken Reed, our founder, was an important ally of the Old Brewery Mission even prior to him establishing The Tenaquip Foundation. We are very proud to be able to make this project a reality, of which he would have been a great supporter,” says Michael Fitzgerald, Executive Director of The Tenaquip Foundation.
Since 2004, the Old Brewery Mission Golf Tournament has raised over $4 million to fund services that meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness in Montreal.
— Old Brewery Mission
— AB
