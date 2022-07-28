Join the 6th International Monarch Monitoring Blitz! July 29-Aug. 7

Every year, thousands of volunteers in Canada, Mexico and the United support monarch butterfly conservation by collecting observations of the butterflies and milkweeds plants.
You can contribute to this trinational initiative by sharing your sightings from 29 July to 7 August. During this 10-day period, the International Monarch Monitoring Blitz invites people across North America to look for milkweed plants and examine them for monarch eggs, caterpillars, chrysalises, and butterflies.
Blitz data are uploaded and shared with researchers via the Trinational Monarch Knowledge Network, a central repository that, in combining data from various sources, assists researchers in performing large-scale temporal and spatial analyses.
The data collected by volunteers help researchers answer key questions about monarch butterfly and milkweed distribution, timing of reproduction, and the use of natural resources. In turn, this information helps conservationists identify and prioritize actions to conserve the species.
In a rapidly changing world, long-term data are especially important in helping us understand trends in populations and habitat. Our current understanding of the monarch population size is largely driven by overwintering count data, which has shown long-term declines in both the eastern and western migratory populations. Due to the monarchs’ large spatial and temporal range during the summer months, volunteer observations are critical to our understanding of monarch butterflies at this time of year.
Blitz data provide the only coordinated trinational snapshot of summer monarch breeding activity, which is important for understanding how successful the breeding population is from year to year.
To take part in the Blitz, share your observations through Mission Monarch.
Follow the Blitz and share your participation in this international conservation effort on social media by using the hashtag #MonarchBlitz!
For more information about the Blitz, visit https://www.mission-monarch.org/mission-monarch-blitz/
— Mission Monarch
— A. Bonaparte
