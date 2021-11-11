Indoor shows return to Pierrefonds-Roxboro

For the first time in nearly two years, the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro is bringing back its popular evening series of music, theatre and song.
A fall program of free shows — taking place throughout November and December — has been put together for both the General Public and Family Outings sections.
On Saturday, Nov. 13 (7:30-9 p.m.), at Théâtre Beaubois, 4901, rue du Collège-Beaubois. De Brel à Barbara; héros fragiles is presented as the first General Public performance. In this unique musical production, which combines memories and theatrical scenes.
Julie Daoust and Renaud Paradis (from the television series L'Auberge du chien Noir) offer a sensitive and respectful interpretation of the special relationship between Belgian singer, songwriter, Jacques Brel, who died in 1978 at age 49, and Barbara (Monique Andrée Serf) who died in 1997 at age 67.
With Philippe Noireaut at the piano, the deeply moving evening, full of humour and tenderness looks back at the pair, who were among the great voices that marked French song in the 20th century. Some say they gave the impression of being made of the same wood. Only a year separated them, they started their career at the same time, and they moved in the same circles.
On Sunday, Nov. 21 (2-3 p.m.), at the Centre culturel de Pierrefonds, 13850 Boul. Gouin O, Matt Dupont will take the audience on a musical Voyage with his harp while telling the stories that inspired and influenced their composition.
Dupont began learning the harp at the age of 8 and quickly realized that he would make a career out of it. Leaving to improve his skills abroad and learn from the greatest, Dupont worked with Nicolas Tulliez (Orchester Philharmonique de Radio-France) in Shanghai, studied with Heidi Krutzen (London Philharmonia) in Vancouver and completed his training with Caroline Lizotte (Orchester Symphonique de Montréal, second harp).
On Friday, Nov. 26 (7-7:45 p.m.), at Théâtre Beaubois, 4901, rue du Collège-Beaubois, Au bout du conte, presented by the Minimalices troupe, will please the kids. “All it takes is a trunk, four chairs, a clothesline, four actors and a touch of playfulness to revisit the stories that have lulled our childhoods, frightened our grandmothers and captivated the most boisterous of our cousins,” says the press release.
The show revisits, with a minimum of artifice for maximum inventiveness, the stories that rocked our childhoods, frightened our grandmothers and captivated the most annoying of our cousins.
In order to comply with the health regulations in force, a register of spectators must be kept for all the shows presented. Spectator registration can be done now online or by phone. A maximum of 160 people can take place at the event. You must present your vaccination passport (electronic or paper proof), as well as a piece of I.D, in order to access the show. This proof will be mandatory, in accordance with the measures announced by Public Health and the Government of Quebec.
For more information about the fall program, visit the Pierrefond-Roxboro cultural calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.