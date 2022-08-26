In garlic we trust: Annual garlic festival returns to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Aug. 27

The 14th edition of the annual Garlic Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 27 on the site of the Marché Sainte-Anne on Rue Lalonde in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. The goal of the festival is to tip a hat to local farmers, encourage organic agriculture, and to promote the local economy. Most importantly, to celebrate the glorious garlic harvest.
The wildly popular event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., features music, garlic tastings, conferences, workshops, competitions, and a slew of garlic-themed contests, like the best garlic bulb, the best garlic bouquet, and the best garlic costume, to name a few. And the street will be festooned with kiosks offering local garlic and garlic products from nearby farms.
The Garlic Festival in Sainte-Anne is the first of its kind in Quebec and still the largest, welcoming more than 5,000 visitors every year. At the opening ceremony, the garlic king and queen will be crowned. This award is meant for an individual or duo who have given back to the community or made a positive difference in the realm of agriculture.
For more information visit Garlic Festival 2020
— Garlic Festival 2020
— Anthony Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.