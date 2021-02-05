Hudson’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade cancelled for 2021

It is with hint of sadness, a sigh of resignation and a wee glint in the eye that better times will surely come that the Soulanges Irish Society has cancelled the 2021 St. Patrick’s Parade in Hudson due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The news came in a February 2 press release.
With the prospect that large gatherings will not be permitted, the executive of the SIS has opted to put everyone’s health first by cancelling this annual event, which had been tentatively scheduled for Saturday, March 13. However, if conditions with the health crisis change, the SIS will entertain the idea of hosting a parade later in the year.
The SIS, an incorporated non-profit grassroots organization, is the official organizer of the annual St. Patrick’s Parade in Hudson, which marked its 10 edition in 2019. Last year’s parade was cancelled due to the pandemic. The group looks forward to celebrating all things Irish in the growing Vaudreuil-Soulange region.
“We will be back better than ever whenever we are able,” said SIS president Jay de la Durantaye. “And when that time comes, we will have much to celebrate. Until then stay home, stay safe and keep those Irish eyes smiling.”
— Soulanges Irish Society
— www.soulangesirishsociety.ca
— www.facebook.com/SoulangesIrishSociety
— AB
