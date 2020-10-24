Haunted Montreal presenting a Virtual Hallowe’en Ghost Tour for 2020

Is COVID-19 ruining your Halloween plans? Haunted Montreal is not going to let the pandemic wreck the Halloween Season for everyone. Since the Government of Quebec has banned all “gatherings” in the COVID-19 Red Zone, Haunted Montreal is offering a Virtual Halloween Ghost Tour from the safety of home.
Turn down the lights and fire up your computer. Log in easily via a Zoom link — there is no need to download any programs.
With over 400 documented ghost stories, Montreal is easily the most haunted city in Canada, if not all of North America. Teeming with spirits and paranormal activity, Montreal is a ghost-hunter’s paradise. During the Virtual Halloween Ghost Tour, a professional ghost storyteller will regale guests with the city’s most infamous ghost stories and haunted locations, complete with a creepy online atmosphere!
Learn about the circumstances that made Montreal so haunted, hear the most popular ghost story from the 1800s and discover the two most haunted parks in the city where paranormal activity is rife. Lastly, take in the deranged tale of Griffintown’s Headless Mary, Montreal’s most infamous ghost story today!
In a following talkback session, clients will enjoy a Q & A with the professional ghost storyteller. Ask any questions you like. With limited numbers of clients per online event, it is an intimate way to enjoy the Halloween Season at home while learning about Montreal’s unique haunted history.
For tickets for Haunted Montreal’s Virtual Hallowe’en Ghost Tour visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/haunted-montreals-virtual-ghost-tour-tickets-125172336829
— Haunted Montreal
— AB
