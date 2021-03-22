Groups join forces to make downtown Montreal the place to be this summer

The Quartier des Spectacles Partnership and Montreal centre-ville recently announced that the Ville de Montreal and the Government of Quebec have committed to significant financial support, totalling $3 million, for the two organizations to move ahead with a project they developed and proposed jointly. The large-scale initiative is aimed at relaunching the city's downtown, which has been hard-hit by the pandemic.
To make the relaunch a success, the project will focus on the extensive and fundamental ties between culture and the economy. The project promises to reshape the city's downtown into a unique, experience-oriented destination.
Synergies between the respective organizations' visions, values and goals were evident last summer, when they laid the foundations of a strong alliance that mobilized the cultural and business sectors of the city's vital downtown core. The proposal submitted for the summer of 2021 redraws the two organizations' operating territories and focuses primarily on culture as a tool for bringing crowds back, for the benefit of the downtown core's unique and complex ecosystem.
Details of the initiative, which will bring new facilities and activities to a large area, will be released in the coming weeks.
"Although our battle with COVID-19 is not over, the arrival of warm weather and the acceleration of vaccine distribution allow us to envision a fine summer and a lively downtown this year,” said Montreal mayor Valerie Plante. “The Ville de Montreal wishes to give our downtown the boost it needs to reboot its economy effectively, including its cultural venues and food scene. Thanks to the creativity of our partners, we are confident that we can give residents, workers, tourists and students a summer to remember."
"As Quebec's cultural and economic hub, we are proud to join forces with a prominent cultural partner in the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership and embark on a shared mission to make downtown thrive,” added Glenn Castanheira, executive director of Montreal centre-ville. “After months of lockdowns and curfews, we are all eager to get together, whether for drinks on a terrasse, indoor shows, shopping trips or simply to take a stroll in a stimulating setting. With travel shut down, some people have rediscovered the beauty of Quebec's forests. But this summer, the urban forest of downtown Montreal will be the place to be."
"The Quartier des Spectacles Partnership is enthusiastic about this key collaboration between our organizations, and grateful for the city and the Government of Quebec's contribution,” said Monique Simard, chair of the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership's board of directors. “Downtown Montreal remains Quebec's economic and experiential core, and the cultural industries are essential for revitalizing the economy. The Quartier and its Partnership represent the artistic heart of the city, and our city's creative essence will be central to this summer's relaunch."
— Montreal centre-ville
— Quartier des Spectacles Partnership
— www.quartierdesspectacles.com
— AB
