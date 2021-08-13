Government of Canada delivers more ‘Election? What election?’ funding for festivals in the Greater Québec area

“Festivals help build strong, vibrant, prosperous communities. They bring us together and create memorable experiences. The past year has been challenging for cultural organizations as the arts and culture sector was hit particularly hard. The Government of Canada is pleased to help artists and creative professionals find solutions to their current challenges.”
So began yet another pre-election press release from Canada’s federal government announcing yet another series of cheques being cut to soothe yet another segment of the population whose votes are needed in order to regain a majority government.
Now the arts community is not the only sector that is having its pockets lined at a convenient time. The newswires are filled on a daily basis with headlines like Canada Invests in Improving Energy Efficiency at Quebec Paper Plant, and Government of Canada makes major investment at Saguenay Port, or Government of Canada launches new $20 million fund to make fishing gear safer for whales, and Toronto's Harbourfront Centre Receives Government of Canada Support for Urgent Capital Work. The wealth is be spread — although we are not quite sure how evenly.
During his visit to Quebec's capital for a meeting with la Corporation des fêtes historiques de Québec representatives, Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced more than $1.4 million in funding for 20 festivals in the Québec region that have already taken place or will be held this summer.
"We are committed to investing in festivals in the Québec area to help them continue their work and give the public the chance to attend shows,” stated Guilbeault. “The Government of Canada knows that these organizations have faced many challenges in the past several months, and we are pleased to be able to help bring festivals back safely. Thank you all for making this beautiful city even more vibrant."
True. These organizations have indeed faced many challenges in the past several months. We all have— but I digress.
"I am pleased that our government supports la Corporation des fêtes historiques de Québec and the festivals in our beautiful region. They are important drivers of vitality and tourism growth in the Greater Québec area,” added Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament (Québec).
Oy!
For the record, I have no problem with government subsidizing the arts community and doing its best to help make life in various far flung communities less … shall we say… staring-at-the-neighbour’s-clothesline monotonous. But some of these festival organizers, hangers-on and artists make a better living than I living mostly off the government tit. We all know so-called producers who live off a plethora of artistic grants and subsidies, never make a dime of profit, yet drive around late model luxury cars and have second and this homes in the Laurentians.
Well, er, I have heard of a few … but let’s not get minor details get in the way of a good anti-government rant.
“The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program,” the release continues, “helps give local artists, artisans, heritage performers and specialists more opportunities to engage with their communities through festivals, events and projects. This program also allows local groups to celebrate their region's history and heritage.”
Oy!
The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides funding to organizations that host arts festivals and seasonal professional performance programs, as well as their support organizations. Here is list of festivals this latest wad of cash is being thrown at.
One of them is made up. See if you can figure it out.
- Wendake International Pow Wow, $33,900
- Mardis d'été au Parc-en-Ciel, $5,200
- Festival d'été OFF de Québec, $75,700
- Expo agricole de Portneuf , $13,000
- Lac-Sergent Centennial, $11,600
- Vacances en spectacles 2021, $8,600
- Le Festif de Baie St-Paul, $76,400
- 25th Festival des journées d'Afrique: Danses et Rythmes du monde de Québec, $7,500
- Festival d'Opéra de Québec, $48,900
- La Grande Fête de la Côte-de-Beaupré - Rythmes & Papilles Côte-de-Beaupré, $75,200
- TD New France Festival, $58,100
- Arts et Reflets Symposium, $7,100
- Le Festival des Ignobles de St. Ignace de Ha Ha, $1,000,000
- Arts Alive Quebec City, $8,000
- Rendez-vous d'histoire de Québec, $19,500
- Biennale internationale du lin de Portneuf (La). $13,000
- Carrefour international de theatre de Québec inc., $145,000
- ComediHa! Fest – Québec, $70,000
- Festival d'été de Québec, $550,000
- Le Festival International du Domaine Forget de Charlevoix, $145,000
- Symposium international d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul, $60,000
