Golf tournament raises more than $150,000 in support of St. Raphael Palliative Care Home and Day Centre

Named in honour of one of the founding members of St. Raphael’s, the Francis Glorieux Golf Tournament was held on September 9 and raised $152,000 for the St. Raphael Palliative Care Home and Day Centre. Held on the grounds of Saint-Raphael Golf Club on Île-Bizard, this second edition of the tournament brought together more than a hundred golf enthusiasts, friends and philanthropists for a day that combined sport, pleasure and altruism.
Having opened its doors in November 2019, St. Raphael's meets a critical need as one of only two palliative care homes in Montreal, and the only one with a day center. The services and care are offered free of charge and allow the team at St Raphael’s to accompany people living with an incurable disease and their loved ones through the entire trajectory of the disease.
“Every day, our experienced and dedicated teams have the privilege of accompanying patients and their caregivers with exceptional, personalized, humane and completely free palliative care,” stated Olivia Lévêque, Executive Director of St. Raphael’s. “It is important to mention that only one third of our funding comes from government grants, which means that nearly 70 per cent of our budget relies on the generosity and mobilization of the community that supports us.
“Like many organizations, our philanthropic activities have been shaped by the pandemic. So we are more than grateful for the success of this event, which allows us to continue to provide essential services and care to people at the end of life and their loved ones.”
To learn more about St. Raphael’s, visit https://maisonstraphael.org/en/
— St. Raphael
— AB
